Robert Abela: We Are Determined To Save Winter Just As We Saved Autumn And Summer

Malta’s Prime Minister said that new measures set to be announced today will help the country get back to normality, with the help of COVID-19 booster doses.

Robert Abela said his government was determined to “save winter” just as it had saved summer and autumn.

“We saved a summer of work and the results were satisfactory, even due to the rate of vaccination, and as winter approaches we want to save it as well,” he said during an interview on ONE radio today. His interview comes shortly before a snap press conference was announced at 11.30am to be hosted by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Health Minister Chris Fearne.

He noted that the ongoing pandemic situation means the government needs to be ready to react and adapt as new information comes in. Abela reiterated how important it was for people in Malta to be vaccinated and also subsequently take the booster shot as well.