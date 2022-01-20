Robert Abela Will Not Call For An Investigation Into Who Leaked Raid Info To Joseph Muscat

Instead, he ripped into PN MP Jason Azzopardi for publishing a coy Facebook post on Sunday, which the Prime Minister claimed showed he had known in advance about the raid.

Asked by Lovin Malta this morning whether he will call for an investigation into the leak, Abela argued that such questions must be aired to Muscat himself.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has opted against calling for an investigation into how his predecessor Joseph Muscat had found out in advance that he was going to be raided by the police.

This was ostensibly a reference to a post by Azzopardi saying the public “will soon know” why Prime Minister Robert Abela is opposing a PN bill that calls for the establishment of an anti-corruption magistrate with the power to appoint their own staff.

“Jason Azzopardi doesn’t even have a constitutional function which permits him to know about this information, let alone writing on social media that he knows about it. If you want to believe [Opposition Leader] Bernard Grech that I had instigated a search on Joseph Muscat’s home to humiliate him, that’s another issue, but no one believes him.”

In a Facebook video following the raid, Muscat said that, following Azzopardi’s post on Sunday, someone from within the PN had tipped him off that a raid was likely and that he was therefore only “half-surprised” when police officers knocked on his front door yesterday morning.

However, police sources have told Lovin Malta that the leak had probably come from within the police and dismissed Muscat’s statement as an attempt to deflect from the actual leak.

Do you think the leak should be investigated?