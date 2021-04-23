د . إAEDSRر . س

Robert And Lydia Abela Register For COVID-19 Vaccine And Urge Everyone To Do The Same

Prime Minister Robert Abela and his wife Lydia Abela have registered themselves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, on the first day the system opened to over-40s.

“We urge everyone to do the same,” Abela said on social media. “A vaccinated nation is a healthy nation.”

Malta today opened up its vaccination drive to people older than 40, with people in this cohort invited to register online to set a date and location. 

As it stands, 58% of people aged 50 to 59, 85% of people aged 60 to 69, 90% of people aged 70 to 79, 89% of people aged 80 to 84, and 93% of people older than 85 have been vaccinated.

Earlier today, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci suggested that Malta could revise its COVID-19 measures, including its obligation for people to wear masks outdoors, once the majority of the population has been vaccinated.

Have you been vaccinated yet? 

