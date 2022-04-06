Robert Arrigo To Step Down As PN Deputy Leader And Will Not Seek Another Post

Robert Arrigo will be stepping down as PN Deputy Leader when his term expires and will not seek to occupy any post.

Speaking on Net TV, Arrigo, aged 67, maintained that he was proud of his work but was frustrated with being seen as a member of the old guard of the party.

Arrigo, who was elected Deputy Leader fiver years ago, served under both Adrian Delia and Bernard Grech. In the last general election he was elected on both the 9th and 10th Districts.

Arrigo did not say whether this will be his final legislature as an MP.

