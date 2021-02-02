Robert Vella Appointed New CEO Of Lands Authority

Robert Vella has been appointed the CEO of the Lands Authority after a public call was issued at the end of last year.

Former CEO James Piscopo resigned last December after reports that police were investigating him for a claim that he hid €600,000 in an offshore bank account in Jersey.

Over 35 years of work in the public sector, Robert Vella held posts within the Planning Authority and is a long-standing member of the Union Professjonijisti Awtorità tal-Ippjanar.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri welcomed his appointment, saying it signals a new phase of a more consumer-centric approach, increased efficiency and transparency.

Tag someone who needs to know this