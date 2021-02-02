د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Robert Vella Appointed New CEO Of Lands Authority

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Robert Vella has been appointed the CEO of the Lands Authority after a public call was issued at the end of last year.

Former CEO James Piscopo resigned last December after reports that police were investigating him for a claim that he hid €600,000 in an offshore bank account in Jersey.

Over 35 years of work in the public sector, Robert Vella held posts within the Planning Authority and is a long-standing member of the Union Professjonijisti Awtorità tal-Ippjanar.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri welcomed his appointment, saying it signals a new phase of a more consumer-centric approach, increased efficiency and transparency. 

Tag someone who needs to know this 

READ NEXT: Four Arrested And €420,000 Worth Of Cannabis Found After Floriana And St. Paul’s Bay Drug Raids

Sam is an over-caffeinated artist fighting for a cooler and freer world, one article, song or impromptu protest at a time. Hit her up with thought-provoking ideas or dreams at [email protected] or @princess.wonderful on Instagram.

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?