Roberta Metsola Pledges To Represent Majority’s Views As Her Abortion Voting Record Becomes Issue In Presidency Bid
Roberta Metsola has promised to represent the views of the majority of the European Parliament should she be elected its present as she faces flak from MEPs and others over her voting record on sexual health.
Metsola is the favourite to succeed current present David Sassoli in January however her voting record on matters of abortion is proving to be a major stumbling block for many to get behind her nomination.
Speaking to MaltaToday, Metsola said that if elected, she would represent the majority opinions of the House, irrespective of whether that view is pro or anti-choice.
“On sexual and reproductive health and rights, the position of the European Parliament is clear. As president of the parliament, my duty is to represent the view of the parliament and, if I am elected, I will do my duty as I have always done,” Metsola said.
Malta is the only European country that still bans abortion, a fact that is not viewed positively by the vast majority of MEPs.
Because of the controversial nature of the subject, Maltese MEPs tend to vote against reports that so much as mention abortion in passing.
Most recently, Metsola, along with other Maltese MEPs, voted against the adoption of the Matic report, which called for universal access to safe and legal abortion across the EU.
Speaking to Lovin Malta about the vote, she has said that the PN’s position on the subject has always been clear, pointing to Malta’s so-called abortion protocol, which was negotiated before its entry into the EU and which is annexed to the country’s accession treaty.
The annexe specifies that it is Malta’s national Parliament that has the power to amend legislation regulating abortion and not the treaties of the European Union or any other law passed on a European level.
She had said that the Matic report did not respect Malta’s right to legislate itself on the issue, but while such a response might suffice here in Malta, this is not the case in Brussels and elsewhere across the continent.
French President Emanuel Macron has even weighed on the prospect of an anti-abortion politician presiding over the European Parliament, telling journalists that he would always “defend to the utmost” women’s right to exercise bodily autonomy.
“From where I am, I defend these values strongly and I hope everyone can do likewise. But the European Parliament is allowed to choose their own president, and I hope they do so coherently and while staying true to their beliefs.”
Others have been less diplomatic, with MEPs from across the European political spectrum declaring that they did not feel comfortable voting for a candidate that did not respect women’s right to choose.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
