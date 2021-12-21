Roberta Metsola Pledges To Represent Majority’s Views As Her Abortion Voting Record Becomes Issue In Presidency Bid 

Roberta Metsola has promised to represent the views of the majority of the European Parliament should she be elected its present as she faces flak from MEPs and others over her voting record on sexual health.

Metsola is the favourite to succeed current present David Sassoli in January however her voting record on matters of abortion is proving to be a major stumbling block for many to get behind her nomination.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Metsola said that if elected, she would represent the majority opinions of the House, irrespective of whether that view is pro or anti-choice.

“On sexual and reproductive health and rights, the position of the European Parliament is clear. As president of the parliament, my duty is to represent the view of the parliament and, if I am elected, I will do my duty as I have always done,” Metsola said.

Malta is the only European country that still bans abortion, a fact that is not viewed positively by the vast majority of MEPs.

Because of the controversial nature of the subject, Maltese MEPs tend to vote against reports that so much as mention abortion in passing.

Most recently, Metsola, along with other Maltese MEPs, voted against the adoption of the Matic report, which called for universal access to safe and legal abortion across the EU.