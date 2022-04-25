Roberta Metsola Reacts To Emmanuel Macron’s Election Win: ‘Nothing Will Ever Stop A Popular Impulse For Freedom’

European Parliament Presiden Roberta Metsola has expressed her thoughts on President Emmanuel Macron winning the French Presidential election on Sunday. Last Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron won the Presidential election, beating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen and securing another five years in power. “Emmanuel Macron’s victory confirms an ambition for a Europe that gives itself the means to act. A Europe that asserts itself in the face of hostile powers, or which we are a threat in the very essence of what founds us: a political force based on peace, democracy and human rights,” EP President Roberta Metsola said.

“Nothing will ever stop a popular impulse for freedom. No regime anywhere in the world can resist this,” said Metsola. “That’s who we are, and that’s what we promote within and beyond. This is Europe”. Metsola said that Macron’s win is not just a victory for France, but a “victory for pro-European forces”. Macron’s opponent, Marine Le Pen, is infamous for her anti-EU and anti-globalisation stance and has also been rumoured to have close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which she has denied since the start of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Still, Le Pen did perform well in the election, securing over 13 million votes for her party and building on her result from 2017.

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author's view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.