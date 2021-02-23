Roberta Metsola To Lead EU Investigation Into Alleged Migrant Pushbacks By Border Agency Frontex 

“We are determined that this process will lead to clarity and confidence into how the EU’s external borders have been managed & what can improve,” she said.

“We are determined that this process will lead to clarity and confidence into how the EU’s external borders have been managed & what can improve,” she said.

Metsola was today chosen to lead the investigation, which is composed of 14 MEPs, two from each European political group.

Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola has been chosen to lead an EU investigation into alleged abuse by the European border agency Frontex, including allegations that they were involved in illegal migrant pushbacks.

They will be tasked with monitoring all aspects of the functioning of Frontex, including its and its compliance with EU rules and fundamental rights.

In recent months, Frontex has faced accusations of pushing back irregular migrants from Greece to Turkey, allegations it denies.

The delegation is also composed of Lena Düpont (EPP), Bettina Vollath, Javier Moreno Sanchez (S&D), Malik Azmani, Dragos Tudorache (Renew), Nicolas Bay, Peter Kofod (ID), Erik Marquardt, Tineke Strik (Greens/EFA), Patrick Tomas, Jorge Buxade Villalba (ECR), Sira Rego and Cornelia Ernst (GUE/NGL).

