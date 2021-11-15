Roberta Metsola Will Run For European Parliament President

Vice President of the European Parliament and Maltese MEP Roberta Metsola will be contesting the position of European Parliament President.

The PN MEP will now contest the internal election of European People’s Party on 24th November – and if she’s elected, she will become an EPP candidate for the presidency election in January 2022.

Nominations close on 22th November.

Metsola, coming from Malta, will be assessed on her personal qualities and will have her recent work reviewed, among which her calls for good governance and rule of law as well as points on migration and specific countries like Belarus and Poland.

Typically, the president comes from EU founding countries or larger countries, such as France or Germany, and are elected for two and a half years.

If elected, Metsola will be the first Maltese person to hold such a prestigious position in European politics.

If you want to find out more about Metsola and her values, watch The First Vice below: