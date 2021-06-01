Robot Waiters Needed For Malta’s Staff-Depleted Restaurants, Chamber Of Commerce Head Proposes

Would you like to be served by a robot waiter? The head of Malta’s largest business lobby group has urged local restaurants to embrace this technology in light of a serious staff shortage.

“The key to recovery is productivity, which means doing more with fewer people,” Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb said when interviewed on TVAM yesterday morning.

“I repeat this everyday at work – we must learn to do more with fewer people. Bringing more people from overseas if you can’t find them locally is an easy solution; after all our labour market is small and it isn’t hard to find people from abroad to fill in the gaps.”

“However, the reality is that it’s important for businesses to check whether they have waste in their business in terms of the number of people they employ, and whether some jobs can be carried out without employing more people.”

Xuereb went on to ask why pizzerias need to employ waiters to take diners’ orders and serve them food when orders can be taken on a tablet and delivered via an automatic trolley.

“We’re talking about driverless cars; is it so hard to imagine an automatic trolley delivering food to a table? I think this is how we need to think.”