‘Roll On 2022!’: Farsons Beer Fest In Ta’ Qali Cancelled For Second Year In A Row
One of the most popular open-air events typically seen as a highlight in the Maltese entertainment calendar has been cancelled again.
The Farsons Beer Festival, held in Ta’ Qali, has been called off for the second time in its 40 year history following the government’s latest COVID-19 measures last week.
“It is with great regret that we once again announce the cancellation of this year’s edition of The Farsons Beer Festival,” organisers said.
“This is the second edition of the Farsons Beer Festival that is not taking place ever since the first one was held in 1981. This is undoubtedly a disappointment for our incredible crew, partners, suppliers, artists, vendors and sponsors who work so hard to make this event the success that it is, as well as for the thousands of loyal Beer Fest fans,” they continued.
They now look ahead to 28th July 2022 as the potential next opening date for the next edition of the popular festival.
“Notwithstanding, we sincerely look forward to welcoming back all our fans and friends to the 40th edition of The Farsons Beer Festival in 2022, to be held tentatively from Thursday 28th July to Saturday 6th August,” they said.
“Once again, we aim to organise a festival with an unparalleled line-up of fantastic local artists, musicians and performers that we are proud to host on our stages each year. Roll on 2022.”
Though Malta’s entertainment scene is clamouring to reopen events, even in a controlled capacity, amid days of 0 new COVID-19 cases, the island’s health authorities have reiterated they are taking a “very cautious” approach to reopening.
