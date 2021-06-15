‘Roll On 2022!’: Farsons Beer Fest In Ta’ Qali Cancelled For Second Year In A Row

One of the most popular open-air events typically seen as a highlight in the Maltese entertainment calendar has been cancelled again.

The Farsons Beer Festival, held in Ta’ Qali, has been called off for the second time in its 40 year history following the government’s latest COVID-19 measures last week.

“It is with great regret that we once again announce the cancellation of this year’s edition of The Farsons Beer Festival,” organisers said.

“This is the second edition of the Farsons Beer Festival that is not taking place ever since the first one was held in 1981. This is undoubtedly a disappointment for our incredible crew, partners, suppliers, artists, vendors and sponsors who work so hard to make this event the success that it is, as well as for the thousands of loyal Beer Fest fans,” they continued.