A Romanian man was seriously injured after a motorbike crash on the coast road, police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old reportedly lost control of his Honda ADV at 1pm on Triq Tul il-Kosta, Naxxar.

Police were on the scene, while an ambulance took him to Mater Dei for treatment. He was later certified as having serious injuries.

Investigations are underway.

Tag someone who needs to know this