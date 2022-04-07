Romilda Baldacchino Zarb, Rebecca Buttigieg And Katya De Giovanni Elected To Parliament

Three new female MPs have been elected to Parliament via casual election today.

Katya De Giovanni was elected on the 4th district, where Glenn Bedingfield, Herbert Conti, Oliver Scicluna and Amanda Spiteri Grech were also hoping to be elected. Bedingfield has since been elected on the second district.

Rebecca Buttigieg has been elected on the 9th district, where no other candidates were contesting.

Mosta mayor Romilda Baldacchino Zarb was elected on the 11th district, beating out Anthony Agius Decelis.

This is the first time any of the three have been elected to Parliament.

A total of 38 candidates submitted their names for today’s casual election; the PN will hold their own casual elections on 12th April.