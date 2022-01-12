Roselyn Borg Knight Resigns From PN Position To ‘Focus On Profession’
Roselyn Borg Knight has announced that she will be stepping down from her position as international secretary of the Nationalist Party.
In her announcement, Borg Knight thanked PN Leader Bernard Grech and the PN for their support, saying she wanted to focus on her profession.
“I have obtained valuable experiences on an international level, and I am proud to have contributed to the strengthening of PN’s profile abroad. I will keep supporting the PN and its efforts to make Malta a better country,” she said.
Her announcement follows the retirement of Hermann Schiavone and the stepping down of David Thake, two other prominent PN members.
An employment lawyer, Borg Knight contested the 2017 general election and the 2019 European Parliament election but didn’t get elected.
She was made PN international secretary under Adrian Delia, a role she maintained under his successor Bernard Grech, and was supposed to contest the next election on the ninth and tenth districts.
