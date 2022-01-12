Roselyn Borg Knight Resigns From PN Position To ‘Focus On Profession’

Roselyn Borg Knight has announced that she will be stepping down from her position as international secretary of the Nationalist Party.

In her announcement, Borg Knight thanked PN Leader Bernard Grech and the PN for their support, saying she wanted to focus on her profession.

“I have obtained valuable experiences on an international level, and I am proud to have contributed to the strengthening of PN’s profile abroad. I will keep supporting the PN and its efforts to make Malta a better country,” she said.