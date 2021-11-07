Rosianne Cutajar Asks Church To Condemn Repubblika Activist For Mocking Michelle Muscat’s New Look

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has asked the Curia to condemn Repubblika president-elect and Curia chancellor Alessandra Dee Crespo for mocking Michelle Muscat’s new look. Dee Crespo responded to Muscat’s recent photoshoot by contrasting it with an old photo of the Marigold Foundation Chairperson and wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. “Now this beats having your curtains sewn for free, doesn’t it, my deer?” she wrote on Facebook.

Cutajar said that Dee Crespo had “tried to ridicule and incite hatred against Michelle Muscat” and that this wasn’t the first time she acted this way. She also pointed out that besides being a Repubblika activist, Dee Crespo is also Chancellor of the Church’s Regional Tribunal of Second Instance. “How will the Curia respond?” the MP asked. “Will it condemn Alessandra in the same way it had rightly condemned insults against Nationalist people?” “Will Repubblika disassociate themselves too? Or do they believe that winning a press freedom award gives them a license to insult others and incite hatred? We’ll wait and perhaps see a shred of consistency.”

Cutajar said it is pathetic that in 2021 women are still getting attacked over their personal appearances. “Let’s leave women free to look how they want and stop judging them.” Muscat is the chairperson of the Marigold Foundation, which is behind the Pink October campaign raising awareness over breast cancer. Her husband, Joseph Muscat, won two elections by historic margins but resigned as Malta’s Prime Minister in early 2020 in the wake of Yorgen Fenech’s arrest for the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. After his arrest, Fenech implicated Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri in the murder, accusations Schembri has denied. Just today, Muscat was back in the news after revelations that he received €60,000 in consultancy payments from a Swiss firm connected to Steward Healthcare months after resigning as Prime Minister. Cover photo: Left: Alessandra Dee Crespo (Photo: Repubblika), Centre (Michelle Muscat (Photo: Michelle Muscat), Right: Rosianne Cutajar (Photo: Rosianne Cutajar) What do you make of Michelle Muscat’s new look?

