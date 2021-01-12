Rosianne Cutajar Backs Polish Activists Facing Trial For Depicting Virgin Mary With LGBTI Colours

“With five other NGOs, we call for the charges to be dropped,” she said on her Instagram quoting ILGA-Europe.

“On Wednesday, three Polish activists are facing trial for putting up posters of Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo.”

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar is lobbying for an international campaign urging Polish courts to drop charges against three activists who “offended religious beliefs”.

The three Polish activists face up to two years in jail for printing posters depicting the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus both with rainbow halos representing the LGBTI movement.

The case has gained international media attention with many claiming that the images shouldn’t be considered a criminal offense and that the act of prosecuting the three activists would undermine the right to freedom of expression.

One of the groups lobbying on behalf of the cause is ILGA-Europe, a European advocacy group that promotes the interests of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people. It is also the group which Cutajar is speaking on behalf of.

“The Prosecutor General should drop the charges – and ensure that the three women are allowed to carry out their human rights work without harassment and reprisals by the authorities. The groups are Amnesty International, Campaign Against Homophobia, Freemuse, Front Line Defenders, Human Rights Watch and ILGA-Europe.”

“The Polish authorities should amend their legislation and bring it in line with international and regional human rights standards and abstain from using it against activists to unduly curtail their right to freedom of expression,” the NGO said.

