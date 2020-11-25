Rosianne Cutajar Comes Out In Support Of Verbally-Abused Assistant Head

د . إAEDSRر . س

Parliamentary Secretary for Equality Rosianne Cutajar came out in support of Joanna Cassar – the Maltese assistant head who was subjected to verbal abuse by a group of Junior College students.

Earlier this week, Cassar recounted how said students called her “handicapped and fat” when she tried to do nothing more than use the ATM near Junior College.

“Complete solidarity with you, Joanna – a respected educator that became a victim of verbal abuse on the eve of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women,” Cutajar wrote.

“We truly need more awareness and education – even in our schools. Academic education is very important, but nothing can beat the value of respect.“

In her Facebook post, the teacher lamented that these students are part of tomorrow’s generation, as she asked whether this incident is a sign of how truly dire things had become.

“I expect better from students that attend a post-secondary institution and that are likely aspiring to go into tertiary education,” Cutajar concluded.

Cassar’s former students and friends quickly rushed to her support and raised her spirits after she recounted the ugly incident.

What do you make of this?

