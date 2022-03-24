Rosianne Cutajar In Serious Ethics Breach For Fighting Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry Calls During Yorgen Fenech Property Deal

Rosianne Cutajar has been confirmed to have committed “a serious ethics breach” within the Council of Europe by failing to declare her conflict of interest when voting against a resolution that mentioned Yorgen Fenech as the owner of 17 Black.

The detail was revealed by PN MP Jason Azzopardi, who warned of the reputational damage this episode could have on Malta.

Cutajar is alleged to have pocketed thousands from a 2019 property deal involving Fenech. This happened just a few months before Fenech was charged with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Just a month after the suspected deal, Cutajar was within the halls of the Council of Europe fighting tooth and nail against a report demanding a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The report, which demanded a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, noted that Fenech, as the Electrogas director, owned 17 Black, which was found to have received large sums of money from an Azeri national.

Malta’s government, and its representatives in the PACE, voted against the resolution, finding support from Azerbaijan, the country with a stake in Fenech’s Electrogas project.

Cutajar has admitted that Fenech did hand her over €31,000 in cash at the now infamous Porticello restaurant, but insists. that she was tasked with handing over the money to her aide Charles ‘It-Tikka’ Farrugia.

She has admitted that Fenech did give her a €9,000 gift. The Tax Commissioner is investigating.

Cutajar had been removed from Cabinet following an investigation into claims but looks likely to get re-elected and could be reinstated to Cabinet by Prime Minister Robert Abela, a close ally.

Cutajar is facing further controversy elsewhere after former National Book Council Chairman Mark Camilleri claimed she had an intimate affair with Fenech. She has since sued for libel, but Camilleri fired back by publishing messages between Fenech and Diane Izzo where the relationship is referenced.

Lovin Malta has previously reported how Fenech expressed concern that Cutajar’s “overly emotional” speech could have raised suspicions over their close relationship.

