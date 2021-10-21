Rosianne Cutajar Had Intimate Relationship With Yorgen Fenech, New Book Claims

Former National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri has made some stunning allegations in his new book about an intimate relationship which he claimed existed between MP Rosianne Cutajar and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

“In fact, Rosianne had an intimate relationship with Daphne’s alleged murderer, Yorgen Fenech, who gave her corrupt money on the pretence she had helped him broker a property deal,” Camilleri writes in ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’.

“While Cutajar was enjoying her time with Fenech, at work she was pouring scorn on Daphne’s memory both in parliament and abroad. Cutajar also opposed and challenged those who called for public inquiries into Daphne’s murder whilst defending and apologising for the corruption of the Muscat government even after the 17 Black revelations.”

Cutajar has seen and ignored several requests for comment by Lovin Malta over the allegation.

In the book, Camilleri makes it clear that he found previous reports by Caruana Galizia against Cutajar, most notably since-disproved claims that she was an escort, to be unfair and with classist implications.

However, he goes on to emphasise Cutajar “showed no empathy or remorse for the fact that Daphne was murdered” and even “went on to have her revenge as well” through her relationship with Fenech.

“In hindsight, Daphne was right to be suspicious of Rosianne, yet her suspicions were still based on wrong assumptions and class prejudices,” he writes.