Rosianne Cutajar Had Intimate Relationship With Yorgen Fenech, New Book Claims
Former National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri has made some stunning allegations in his new book about an intimate relationship which he claimed existed between MP Rosianne Cutajar and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.
“In fact, Rosianne had an intimate relationship with Daphne’s alleged murderer, Yorgen Fenech, who gave her corrupt money on the pretence she had helped him broker a property deal,” Camilleri writes in ‘A Rent Seeker’s Paradise’.
“While Cutajar was enjoying her time with Fenech, at work she was pouring scorn on Daphne’s memory both in parliament and abroad. Cutajar also opposed and challenged those who called for public inquiries into Daphne’s murder whilst defending and apologising for the corruption of the Muscat government even after the 17 Black revelations.”
Cutajar has seen and ignored several requests for comment by Lovin Malta over the allegation.
In the book, Camilleri makes it clear that he found previous reports by Caruana Galizia against Cutajar, most notably since-disproved claims that she was an escort, to be unfair and with classist implications.
However, he goes on to emphasise Cutajar “showed no empathy or remorse for the fact that Daphne was murdered” and even “went on to have her revenge as well” through her relationship with Fenech.
“In hindsight, Daphne was right to be suspicious of Rosianne, yet her suspicions were still based on wrong assumptions and class prejudices,” he writes.
Cutajar’s links to Fenech are well documented and are currently subject to an investigation by the Tax Commissioner into her alleged role in helping broker a now-infamous deal for Fenech involving a Mdina residence. She has so far admitted to receiving a €9,000 gift from Fenech.
Just a month after the suspected deal, Cutajar was within the halls of the Council of Europe fighting tooth and nail against a report demanding a public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Notably, the report noted that Yorgen Fenech, as the Electrogas director, owned 17 Black, which was found to have received large sums of money from an Azeri national.
At the time, the government insisted that demands for a public inquiry were too far-ranging in scope.
Malta’s government, and its representatives in the PACE, found support from Azerbaijan, the country with a stake in Fenech’s Electrogas project.
Cutajar has been removed from Cabinet following an investigation into claims that she pocketed tens of thousands in brokerage fees from the aforementioned property deal, along with close associate Charles it-Tikka Farrugia.
Cutajar has denied all wrongdoing. However, she has confirmed that Fenech did hand her over €31,000 in cash at the now infamous Porticello restaurant. She insists that she was tasked with handing over the money to Farrugia.
Lovin Malta has previously reported how Fenech had expressed concerns to a friend that his personal relationship with Cutajar played a major part in her vociferous intervention during a parliamentary debate on 17 Black.
Cutajar remains a Labour Party MP and has expressed her intention to run in the next general election.
