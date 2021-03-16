Rosianne Cutajar Holds Mdina Property Owner ‘Solely Responsible For Damage To Political Career’

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar has denied being indebted to the owner of an Mdina property and has threatened him with legal action should he persist in his claims against her.

Joseph Camilleri, the property’s owner, last week filed a judicial letter in which he gave Cutajar two days to refund €89,000 which he says was paid to her and her aide Charles Farrugia for their role in a deal that was to see the property sold to Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Last month it was revealed that Fenech had paid a commission to the pair, in cash, €31,000 of which went to Farrugia, with the remaining €9,000 passed on to Cutajar. Cutajar is alleged to have pocketed a further €46,500 from the same deal, this time from Camilleri.

In her response to Camilleri’s letter, Cutajar denied owing Camilleri any money and also denied already having paid him back €2,000, as claimed by Camilleri. She insisted that there was no, and has never been, any “judicial relationship” between Camilleri and herself.

“I hold you solely responsible for the damage you have caused to my political career and my reputation as a result of the allegations you are making,” read the judicial letter, adding that should he not desist from pursuing his “unfounded, malicious and baseless” claims that she would be forced to take legal action against him.

Cutajar has temporarily resigned her post as Parliamentary Secretary as a result of the revelations. Prime Minister Robert Abela has refused calls to sack Cutajar, insisting that he would wait for the outcome of the Commissioner’s investigation before taking any action.

She has not denied her role in the deal, but she does dispute Camilleri’s claim for a refund.

