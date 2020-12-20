Rosianne Cutajar Insists She Acted ‘Legally’ And ‘Ethically’ In Yorgen Fenech Deal But Does Not Deny Receiving €46,500 Fee

Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms Rosianne Cutajar insists she acted in the correct manner “legally, ethically, and politically” when playing her part in brokering Yorgen Fenech’s attempted purchase of a €3.1 million Mdina home and pocketing €46,500 for it.

Cutajar published a social post soon after Malta Today and Times of Malta ran stories carrying the allegation denying that the property’s owner was chasing Cutajar to repay the €46,500 after the deal fell apart following Fenech’s arrest. She did not deny receiving the fee.

Cutajar also published a legal letter sent to the property’s owner, Joseph Camilleri, informing him that if he had any issues with the repayment it would have to be taken up third-parties. The letter was written by lawyer Edward Gatt, who is also representing Keith Schembri in the myriad of criminal investigations after the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff.

“I understand that, to date, there are no lawsuits or court proceedings on this alleged claim, as is usually the case when someone believes they have a right to something in a civil matter.”