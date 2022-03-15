Rosianne Cutajar Resigned From Cabinet In 2021 – And She Was Paid €28,000 For It

A termination package of €28,000 from taxpayer money reached Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar’s pocket upon her resignation as Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms in February 2021.

The payment is another in the series of ‘Golden Handshakes’ seen upon the resignation of a Maltese cabinet member over a scandal, and lays bear how much a politician in Malta can make when being forced to step down.

Malta’s transition scheme does not take into account why someone in political power resigned – regardless if its due to a scandal or otherwise.

Cutajar’s resignation came after she was reprimanded for breaching ethics following an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler into her brokerage of a Mdina property deal involving Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

She was later made to resign in February 2021, even if she retained her seat in Parliament.

Regardless of that fact, she was paid a full six-month salary which amounted to a whopping €28,000, as reported by The Shift News.