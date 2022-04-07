Rosianne Cutajar Returns To Parliament After Winning Casual Election

Rosianne Cutajar has returned to Parliament after winning a casual election on the sixth district today.

A former Qormi mayor, Cutajar was first elected to Parliament in the last legislature, becoming Malta’s youngest MP. As an MP, she put forward a private member’s bill to legalise cremation, which passed through the House.

She was appointed Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms following Robert Abela’s election as Prime Minister in January 2020, a role that saw her oversee the gender quota and cannabis legalisation reforms.

However, she was forced to resign last year following an investigation by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler into her brokerage of a Mdina property, which found a breach of ethics and recommended an investigation by the tax authorities.

She denied pocketing any money as a result of this deal but admitted that Fenech had given her €9,000 as a birthday present.