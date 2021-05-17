Rosianne Cutajar Takes Drugs Test After Partner’s Undated Cocaine Video Is Leaked 

A video is doing the rounds online showing the partner of Labour MP and former parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar filming another individual doing cocaine in a restaurant bathroom.

Cutajar, who suspended herself from her role as parliamentary secretary pending an investigation by the Standards Commissioner, denied with Lovin Malta that both her partner and herself did not used the drug themselves.

The couple is understood to have taken a drug test on Monday, which did not find traces of the drug, or any other drug in their systems.

It is however unclear when the video was taken, with cocaine known to show up in urine or blood tests for only a few days after the drug was ingested. Cutajar has said that she does not condone the use of the drug.

In the video, which he filmed himself, her partner Daniel Farrugia can be seen, together with another individual, in the toilet of an unidentified establishment. Farrugia is filming while his companion cuts up two lines on the bathroom toilet.

Farrugia continues to film as his bathroom companion snorts one of the two lines. The video does not show Farrugia doing the same, though there did not appear to have been a third individual in the bathroom with them.

Cutajar told the Lovin Malta that the video was taken before her relationship with Farrugia had started.

In fact, she said the video had been taken at some point in early 2019 and had now been leaked by a former friend of her partner’s, who he had recently fallen out with.

“This video was taken well before my relationship with Daniel began. I can state that during out time together I have not seen him do anything of the sort,” Cutajar said.

She explained that she had only been made aware of the video recently and, she said, knowing what she did about her partner, immediately set about trying to address the situation.

“Since people normally take cocaine at the weekend, when I was confronted about the video, the only thing we could do was submitted ourselves to a urine test,” she said.

Prior to her suspension from Cabinet, Cutajar held the role of parliamentary secretary for reforms where she piloted efforts to reform Malta’s drug and prostitution laws.

What do you make of this story?