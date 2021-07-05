Rosianne Cutajar To Stay Out Of Cabinet After Standards Commissioner Report, Prime Minister Decides

Prime Minister Robert Abela has decided to keep Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar out of his Cabinet after a report by the Standards Commissioner was published today.

The report found her to be in breach of ethics for failing to declare a brokerage fee from the sale of a property to Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia. Standards Commissioner George Hyzler recommended that the whole transaction should be investigated under the suspicion that the fee was paid in undeclared cash.

In a statement, Abela said that he communicated with Cutajar today to inform her that her resignation will continue to apply.

Cutajar was parliamentary secretary for reforms when she resigned in the wake of the investigation by the Standards Commissioner.

The report was passed on to the Tax Commissioner for further investigation.

The full report can be read here.