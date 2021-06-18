Rosianne Cutajar’s Bag Of Oranges Gifts Must Be Investigated, Activists Urge Outside Police Depot

A leading civil society group has called on the Police Commissioner to investigate an MP after she uploading images of herself treating a number of elderly people to bags of oranges.

MP Rosianne Cutajar turned heads yesterday when she uploaded a number of images showing herself giving small bags of oranges to elderly residents in the Smartcare Dar Pinto home in Qormi, her hometown.

“This care home is found in the electoral district Rosianne Cutajar was elected in, and will be contesting the next general election in. It is clear that the gifting of food broke Section V of the General Elections Act, Chapter 354, Art. 54 – 56),” Repubblika said today in a press conference outside of the police depot in Floriana.

“In light of this, we have sent a letter to the Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa’ to investigate MP Rosianne Cutajar since she broke the above law.”