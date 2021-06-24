Rosianne Cutajar’s Orange Gift Was Perfectly Legal, Standards Commissioner Explains

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar’s gift of oranges to residents of an elderly nursing home was completely legal, Standards Commissioner George Hyzler has argued.

Hyzler was recently asked by independent candidate Arnold Cassola to investigate Cutajar, as well as fellow PL MPs Silvio Schembri, Alex Muscat and Silvio Parnis, alleging that they broke the law prohibiting “treating”.

The law cited by Cassola, and later by NGO Repubblika in a police report, was the following clause within the General Elections Act criminalising the gifting of food for the purpose of corruptly influencing people’s votes.