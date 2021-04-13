د . إAEDSRر . س

Rough Day At Work: Police Vehicle Drives Straight Into Supercar On Malta’s Roads

Malta’s police force will be receiving a hefty bill for repairs on a Mercedes-AMG supercar after a Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) vehicle collided with one earlier today. 

A video received by Lovin Malta shows what looks like a Mercedes-AMG GT car stopped in the middle of St Andrew’s Street in Swieqi. A police car can be seen behind it with a crumpled-up bonnet. 

Two men, one of whom is presumably the car’s owner, can be seen inspecting the car and the damage caused. The car is valued at upwards of €100,000. 

No details are available regarding what caused the collision, but it would appear that the police car drove straight into the Mercedes-AMG, possibly as it was trying to overtake it. 

