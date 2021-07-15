Row Of Trees Outside Siġġiewi Primary School Get The Chop

The destruction of a row of trees outside Siġġiewi’s Primary School has sparked criticism online.

Photos uploaded to social media shows the chopped trees outside the school along Triq L-Iskola.

Images on Google Maps show just how different the road was before the tree’s removal.

“Whoever took the decision to chop these trees off never had to wait for their children to come out of school in the scorching sun. Plants are not an adequate replacement for the trees that were there and whichever trees are planted will take decades to grow. Nonsense decision making,” one person wrote.

However, some have suggested that the trees were chopped because their roots were causing damage to the pavement.

The trees are the latest among a wealth of green spaces facing the chop in Malta with infrastructural needs outweighing environmental concerns.