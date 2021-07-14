Rule Change: Malta Will Now Allow Unvaccinated Travellers Entry Under One Condition

A new legal notice published Tuesday evening has changed Malta’s controversial ban on unvaccinated arrivals hours before it was set to come into force.

The island will now require unvaccinated arrivals from Amber List countries (which include all EU states) to “submit themselves to a period of quarantine” in an adequate hotel at their expense.

Children aged 12 and those who cannot take the vaccine for medical reasons are also exempt from having to produce a certificate or quarantine, instead having to show a negative PCR test performed no longer than 72 hours before arrival.

The new measure also does not apply to those who had booked their flights before the measure was announced last Friday.

The legal notice was announced Tuesday evening, just hours before the controversial ban was set to begin, and comes after criticism from the European Commission over the “discriminatory” ban.

