Run For Becca: Maltese Teen Starts Running For Charity In Memory Of Rebecca Zammit Lupi

A heart-warming initiative has been started by local teenager Tommy Wallbank to honour the memory of his friend, Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who passed away from cancer on 3rd January 2021. Starting the ‘Run For Becca’ initiative, Tommy aims to run 1km for every €5 donated, with all money being raised for Puttinu Cares, to allow the NGO to continue supporting children and adults suffering from cancer. Rebecca, a Maltese student and dance fanatic, had been diagnosed Ewing’s Sarcoma in October 2019, a rare form of bone cancer.

Throughout her numerous rounds of radiotherapy treatment a Facebook page, Rebecca Superhero and Her Friends, was set up to allow people to send heartfelt messages, videos and photos to help brighten up Rebecca’s days. Her death brought tears to Malta, as countless people, including members of civil society groups, paid tribute to the “warrior angel”.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Puttinu Cares stated that, despite the initiative only being launched yesterday, it “has already raised over €600 so far”. Tommy has also, as of the writing of this article, run a total of 26.66km to start covering the donations.

A total of €1,423 has been donated so far according to Tommy’s Facebook page as well. He is carrying out this run by covering some distance every day while taking pictures and videos of his progress. If you would like to donate, you can find more information here. Share this and spread the word of this beautiful initiative