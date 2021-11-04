Russell Crowe Teases Filming Location In Malta As He Lands For Latest Project
Global actor Russell Crowe is currently filming for a new project in Malta – and has been busy on Twitter teasing his worldwide fans as to his current location.
“Where am I now?” the Gladiator and American Gangster actor asked on Twitter alongside a blurry photo of Filfla, setting off a flurry of responses, with some recognising the tiny island… while others didn’t.
“That’s Alcatraz. So Russell is in San Francisco, if I’m correct,” said one person incorrectly.
Where am I now ? pic.twitter.com/Nj4fCW260v
— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) November 4, 2021
Malta’s Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici even jumped into the comments section, saying: “That’s Filfla, in my electoral district!” along with a smiling emoji.
That’s Filfla, in my electoral district! :)
— •Owen Bonnici (@OwenBonnici) November 4, 2021
Crowe, aged 57, is in Malta for a couple of days filming shots associated with the new boxing-centred flick Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher alongside Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Jodhi May and Steven Berkoff. He will be filming scenes at various locations across the Maltese Islands alongside Maltese crews and actors.
The Aussie actor had famously come to Malta back in 1999 to film Gladiator, which went on to garner international acclaim.
Now that he’s back on the island, only time will tell if he can recapture the magic he first showed last time he was here.
