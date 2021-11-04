د . إAEDSRر . س

Russell Crowe Teases Filming Location In Malta As He Lands For Latest Project

Global actor Russell Crowe is currently filming for a new project in Malta – and has been busy on Twitter teasing his worldwide fans as to his current location.

“Where am I now?” the Gladiator and American Gangster actor asked on Twitter alongside a blurry photo of Filfla, setting off a flurry of responses, with some recognising the tiny island… while others didn’t.

“That’s Alcatraz. So Russell is in San Francisco, if I’m correct,” said one person incorrectly.

Malta’s Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici even jumped into the comments section, saying: “That’s Filfla, in my electoral district!” along with a smiling emoji.

Crowe, aged 57, is in Malta for a couple of days filming shots associated with the new boxing-centred flick Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher alongside Matt Hookings, Ray Winstone, Jodhi May and Steven Berkoff. He will be filming scenes at various locations across the Maltese Islands alongside Maltese crews and actors.

The Aussie actor had famously come to Malta back in 1999 to film Gladiator, which went on to garner international acclaim.

Now that he’s back on the island, only time will tell if he can recapture the magic he first showed last time he was here.

