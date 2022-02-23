Russia-Ukraine: Roberta Metsola Calls Extraordinary Meeting With Leaders As Evarist Bartolo ‘In Touch’ With Foreign Minister

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has called for an urgent meeting with the leaders of Europe’s political groups tomorrow to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine. “EU remains strong and united,” Metsola said. Her message comes as tensions continue to rise over the Russia-Ukraine border, with the EU expected to unveil tough new sanctions over a number of Russian military officials, which are being referred to as “propagandists”. On a related front, UEFA, the football authority, are considering moving the UEFA Champion’s League final in May from St. Petersburg in Russia.

Meanwhile, Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo has expressed his solidarity on behalf of the island with Ukrainian as he is “in touch” with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba. Speaking to Lovin Malta, Bartolo said that Kuleba thanked him for the solidarity. Bartolo noted that Malta was part of a public common statement issued on behalf of the EU condemning the current precarious situation. “We consider the Russian Federation decision to formally recognise separatist regions in Ukraine’s east as independent states to be a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. We call for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, in accordance with the Minsk Agreement as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202 (2015).” The MFSA, Malta’s Financial Authority, also issued guidelines “with particular reference to the escalating crisis with regards to Russia and the Ukraine”.

US President Joe Biden has already announced a slew of sanction, including a ban on trade with the separatist-held regions. He also had some strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying "who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so called countries on territories that belonged to his neighbours?"

