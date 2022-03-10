Russia’s Ukraine Invasion Has Cost Malta €200 Million A Week

The Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine has so far cost Malta €200 million a week, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has revealed.

“I am more worried about the war than I was worried about COVID-19, in economic terms. This is not just a war with bombs, but it is an economic war and its impact will not be small,” Caruana said during a debate held by the Malta Chamber of Commerce.

“Over one week, we are estimating that the war will cost us €200 million.”

Ukraine and Russia, which are sometimes referred to as the breadbasket of the world, provide a wealth of grains, cereals, oils, wheat and flour to the entire world. They are one of the biggest exporters in the world and the war will undoubtedly impact supplies.

The problem in Malta is two-fold. On one hand, the supply is vital for animal feed since local mills import from abroad before producing the feed in the country. That affects everything from meat to dairy.

On the other, the flour local bakers use to produce bread relies heavily on foreign supplies, since all the wheat is imported before being milled in Malta.

Hoarding of goods will play its part with Ukraine and Russia likely to prioritise feeding their own nation before exporting the vital supply.

Border countries, which are vital in the supply line and are facing a refugee crisis, will likely hoard some of their supply too.

Price hikes and other importing costs are inevitable.

