Ryan Mercieca Steamrolls Ahead To Contest Casual Election Despite Getting Kicked Out Of PN

Former PN candidate Ryan Mercieca has steamrolled ahead to contest for the upcoming casual election in the 13th district despite the Nationalist Party’s decision to distance kick him out.

“No attack will deter my belief in justice and my respect for the democratic process,” he affirmed in a press statement.

He said his nomination is dedicated to victims of injustice and warned of repeated attacks to his reputation.

On Sunday, the Nationalist Party announced that they would be removing Mercieca from the PN following investigations into media reports by the party’s ethics commission.

According to the PN, the party’s commission decided that Mercieca failed to give a satisfactory explanation to the allegations made against him and would therefore not be supported him as a party candidate for the seat of the late Gozitan MP Fredrick Azzopardi.

An incident in 2017 saw Mercieca accused of threatening the treasure of the Gozo NGOs Association Jospeh Camillieri outside a courtroom, after testifying in a libel case against local newspaper it-Torca. Mercieca has refuted all allegations.

Mercieca is looking to be a favourite to win the casual election, having won the second most first-time votes behind Azzopardi.

If elected, Mercieca would be yet another independent MP in Parliament, together with Konrad Mizzi, Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia.

Tag someone who needs to know this