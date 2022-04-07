The European Commission has formally warned Malta against the sale of passports, which it states is in breach of EU law.

In a formal letter to the Maltese government, the Commission expressed concerns that the granting of Maltese citizenship – which automatically makes one an EU citizen – for a pre-determined payment or investment, without any genuine link to Malta, is in breach of EU law.

The Commission says the citizenship schemes undermine EU citizenship and affect the EU as a whole. By obtaining an EU Member State’s citizenship, one automatically becomes an EU citizen. This gives the right to free movement, access to the EU internal market, and the right to vote and contest European and local elections.

Although the EU always expressed its opposition to such schemes, the Commission said that “the inherent risks of such schemes have once again been highlighted in the context of the Russian aggression against Ukraine”.