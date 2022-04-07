د . إAEDSRر . س

Salmonella Warning Issued Over Packs Of Kinder Schoko-Bons In Malta

Health authorities have issued a Salmonella warning over packs of popular chocolate treats.

46g and 125g packs of Kinder Schoko-Bons must not be consumed due to the possibility of contamination with Salmonella, the Superintendent of Public Health said today.

 

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between six and 72 hours after infection.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headaches and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8:00 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on telephone number 21337333 or by email [email protected].

