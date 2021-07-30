Salvu Mallia: Labour Party Should Pay Compensation To Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Family
Salvu Mallia, prominent TV presenter and former PN candidate, has called for the Labour Party to pay compensation to the family of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia following the publication of an inquiry into her death.
“The compensation must be paid by the Labour Party, otherwise we will be victimised twice,” Mallia said today.
His reaction comes in the wake of the public inquiry being released, which led to Prime Minister Robert Abela formally apologising for the state’s shortcomings in protecting the Maltese journalist before she was targeted for her work and eventually killed in a car bomb.
Abela has formally invited the Caruana Galizia family for a meeting, which they have yet to accept.
Mallia, who is known for his outspokenness, said that the government’s apology is confirmation of their “guilt” in relation to the assassination.
Some of the most powerful Maltese politicians and businessmen, as well as a number of career criminals, have been implicated in the murder which shocked the nation, and the world.
President George Vella took to social media today to call for the national healing process to begin for the island following the trauma of Caruana Galizia’s murder.
What do you make of Mallia’s perspective?