Salvu Mallia: Labour Party Should Pay Compensation To Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Family

Salvu Mallia, prominent TV presenter and former PN candidate, has called for the Labour Party to pay compensation to the family of murdered Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia following the publication of an inquiry into her death.

“The compensation must be paid by the Labour Party, otherwise we will be victimised twice,” Mallia said today.

His reaction comes in the wake of the public inquiry being released, which led to Prime Minister Robert Abela formally apologising for the state’s shortcomings in protecting the Maltese journalist before she was targeted for her work and eventually killed in a car bomb.