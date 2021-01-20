Samantha Pace Gasan Is Malta’s New Commissioner For Persons With Disabilities

Samantha Pace Gasan has been appointed Malta’s new Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, replacing Oliver Scicluna after his co-option to Parliament.

Pace Gasan, aged 27, has experience within MEUSAC and the University of Malta. Most recently, Pace Gasan led research into COVID-19’s impact on persons with disability.

Pace Gasan is diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, which affects the body’s connective tissue. In 2018, she had to undergo emergency cardiac surgery because of the condition while in 2020 she suffered a stroke and lost vision from her right eye.

Her sister Naomi also has Down Syndrome.

Pace Gasan is Malta’s second Disabilities Commissioner. She will be replacing Scicluna, who was appointed an MP last Monday.

