San Ġwann Council Will Not Be Renaming Russian Embassy Street After Ukraine
There are no current plans to rename the San Ġwann street in which Malta’s Russian embassy is located as a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.
“There are no plans in this regard at the moment,” a spokesperson for the San Ġwann local council said when questioned by Lovin Malta whether the council intends to rename Triq Antonio Schembri or any of the surrounding streets in honour of Ukraine.
“A change in street name is not common as this would impact the residents of the said street as they would need to change all their details such as their driving licence, bank details, ID card and a host of others.”
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry launched an online campaign to urge countries around the world to rename the streets in which Russian embassies and consulates are situated to ‘Ukraine Street’.
“Forcing Russian embassies around the globe to be located on Ukraine Streets is part of our worldwide effort to isolate Russia and de-Putinize the world,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
“Russians will have to literally read the name ‘Ukraine’ everywhere and anytime. A daily reminder that Ukraine is a sovereign state which will prevail and which will always exist, no matter how hard Russia tries to deny our right to exist.”
Ukraine is keeping an updated list of countries which have already renamed their streets (so far Albania, Norway, Canada, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Latvia), as well as countries which are planning to rename them.
Cover photo: A recent protest outside the Russian embassy in San Ġwann
Should the street of Malta’s Russian Embassy be renamed in honour of Ukraine?