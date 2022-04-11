San Ġwann Council Will Not Be Renaming Russian Embassy Street After Ukraine

There are no current plans to rename the San Ġwann street in which Malta’s Russian embassy is located as a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine.

“There are no plans in this regard at the moment,” a spokesperson for the San Ġwann local council said when questioned by Lovin Malta whether the council intends to rename Triq Antonio Schembri or any of the surrounding streets in honour of Ukraine.

“A change in street name is not common as this would impact the residents of the said street as they would need to change all their details such as their driving licence, bank details, ID card and a host of others.”

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry launched an online campaign to urge countries around the world to rename the streets in which Russian embassies and consulates are situated to ‘Ukraine Street’.