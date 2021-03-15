San Ġwann Man And Woman Hospitalised And Fighting For Their Lives After Car Collision

د . إAEDSRر . س

Two San Ġwann residents have been hospitalised with serious injuries after a car crash in their hometown today.

An 84-year-old man and 77-year-old woman were rushed to Mater Dei after the incident occurred on Triq Bella Vista, San Ġwann, at around 10.30am, police said. Officers were called onto the scene where they found a Nissan Qashqai had collided with a Toyota Starlet.

The Qashqai was driven by a 45-year-old man who lives in Għargħur while the Starlet was driven by the 84-year-old man, with the woman being a passenger in the Starlet.

Images provided by police of the crash show the Starlet was left with some serious impact damage on its front side.

They were both given First Aid on the scene before taken to hospital, where their injuries were confirmed as life-threatening.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has opened an inquiry into the accident and is being assisted by District Police.

