San Ġwann Primary Students Come Face To Face With Armed Soldiers Guarding Russian Embassy

Children walking out of the Chiswick primary school in San Ġwann this afternoon came face to face with armed soldiers guarding the nearby Russian embassy. A new sentry point has been set up outside the embassy, in addition to one which was already installed a bit further down the road.

Parents who spoke to Lovin Malta complained at this development, with one mother saying she felt “disgusted” at the sight of heavily armed soldiers in such close proximity to primary school children.

The embassy has become the target of a number of protests by people angered at Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine. Only last night, a small group of Ukrainian and Maltese people gathered outside the embassy, hanging a Ukrainian flag and sticking posters denouncing Russian president Vladimir Putin as a killer on its gates. Russia recently included Malta on a long list of countries it considers to be “hostile” nations. Do you think soldiers should be situated so close to a primary school?