San Vincenz Chairman Attacks ‘Miżbla’ PN MEPs, Accusing Them Of ‘Betraying Malta’
As an illegal €274 million deal by St Vincent De Paul makes headlines, the home’s chairman has not yet commented but he took the time to lash out at PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa.
Former judge Philip Sciberras was quoted on the front page of General Workers’ Union newspaper L-Orizzont giving his reaction to the European Parliament’s near-unanimous approval last week of a resolution expressing “deep concern” with the possible involvement of ministers and political appointees in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Sciberras was quoted on the front page as saying: “Min jiċħad l-art twelidu hu miżbla żibel lanqas tridu”.
The headline loosely translates to “Whoever betrays his homeland is a rubbish dump nobody wants”, but the phrase is written slightly differently in the inside pages, which changes the translation to: “Whoever betrays their homeland, is not even wanted by a rubbish dump.”
“Whoever wants to understand, will understand,” the judge concluded.
The word miżbla is significant in Maltese history because it was the term used to describe the unblessed graves for Labourites interdicted by the Church in the 1960s.
In the rest of his comment Sciberras said he thought the mockery of Malta would end during the pandemic, but he was wrong.
There were still people “among us” he said, who were “in an orgy of conspiracies” uttering insults and censoring us because “we are a small fish”.
Sciberras has been a chairman at St Vincent De Paul since 2014 and would have therefore overseen the scandalous deal where more than a quarter of a billion euro of taxpayer money was given out “illegally” through a non-competitive process to benefit James Caterers and DB Group.
The government is paying more than double what it pays private homes for a similar service, according to the National Audit Office.
The controversial 15-year deal will not be scrapped by Prime Minister Robert Abela’s government which has only committed so far to reviewing the NAO’s report to avoid a repetition of such mistakes.
In a recent interview on Jon Mallia’s podcast, National Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri lashed out at the GWU’s publishing house for siding with “the mafia” during the 2019 protests.
