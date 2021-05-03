San Vincenz Chairman Attacks ‘Miżbla’ PN MEPs, Accusing Them Of ‘Betraying Malta’

As an illegal €274 million deal by St Vincent De Paul makes headlines, the home’s chairman has not yet commented but he took the time to lash out at PN MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa.

Former judge Philip Sciberras was quoted on the front page of General Workers’ Union newspaper L-Orizzont giving his reaction to the European Parliament’s near-unanimous approval last week of a resolution expressing “deep concern” with the possible involvement of ministers and political appointees in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Sciberras was quoted on the front page as saying: “Min jiċħad l-art twelidu hu miżbla żibel lanqas tridu”.

The headline loosely translates to “Whoever betrays his homeland is a rubbish dump nobody wants”, but the phrase is written slightly differently in the inside pages, which changes the translation to: “Whoever betrays their homeland, is not even wanted by a rubbish dump.”

“Whoever wants to understand, will understand,” the judge concluded.