Santa Venera Car Accident Sees 22-Year-Old Rushed To Hospital With Serious Injuries

A 22-year-old has suffered serious injuries following a road traffic accident that occurred early on Monday morning.

Police were informed of the incident at 3.30am, that took place at Triq Reġjonali, Santa Venera.

Preliminary investigations showed that the young man – a resident of Naxxar – lost control of his vehicle – a Mazda Demio – and collided with the wall and some roadside structures.

Civil Protection went on-site and was assisted by a medical team that rushed the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was declared as having serious injuries as a result of the incident.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo will continue to preside over the case while police investigations are underway.

