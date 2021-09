A 56-year-old man from Santa Venera has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a car crash last night. The accident took place at around 8:30pm on Triq il-Ferrovija, Santa Venera.

A police investigation revealed that a 56-year-old Birkirkara resident was hit by a 61-year-old man from Balzan with a Toyata Ractis as their cars collided.

The victim was taken care of by a medical team and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified with serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

