Santa Venera Man At Risk Of Dying Following Farm Accident In Siġġiewi

A man from Santa Venera is facing life-threatening injuries following an accident earlier today in Siġġiewi.

The man, who is 65-years-old, is at risk of dying after falling from a ladder while working on a farm this morning at around 8.30am. The farm is in Triq Ħal Farruġ, Siġġiewi.

It is unknown whether anything led to the fall as of yet. The man had initially been certified with grievous injuries when taken to Mater Dei Hospital. However, he was later certified to have serious injuries shortly afterwards.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is overlooking an inquiry into the accident. Police investigations continue.