Santa Venera Tunnel Speed Cameras Removed As Transport Malta Says They’re ‘No Longer Needed’

Two speed cameras in front of the Santa Venera tunnels have been removed for good, with Cabinet approving this intervention.

Transport Malta chairman Joseph Bugeja told TVM that following recent roadworks at the main central tunnel, it emerged that the 60 km/h speed cameras were no longer needed.

“We all know that everyone would just slow down before leaving the tunnel, and rather than helping out, the cameras were acting as a deterrent,” he said. “Studies showed they shouldn’t be re-installed.”

He added that they will be re-installed somewhere else in Malta, with studies ongoing to identify an ideal site.

“We are studying other areas where traffic accidents take place and there’s a particular model that experts use which justify recommendations to Cabinet to install the speed cameras.”

