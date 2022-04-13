د . إAEDSRر . س

Santa Venera Woman At Risk Of Dying After Marsa-Ħamrun Bypass Incident

A woman is at risk of dying after being struck by a vehicle in a traffic incident.

The woman, who is a 34-year-old Santa Venera resident, was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a 30-year-old male Birkirkara resident last night at around 9pm in the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass, police confirmed.

The victim was given first aid on the scene before being taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance where she was certified to have serious injuries.

Magistrate Nadine Lia has appointed various experts to assist in her inquiry. Police investigations are underway.

