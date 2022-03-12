Saviour Magro Identified As Victim Of Fatal Loft Incident In Luqa

Saviour Magro has been identified as the 56-year-old victim of today’s incident in Luqa, the owner of company SML.

Magro, a 56-year-old from Sliema, fell around nine metres after an internal loft collapsed while he was standing on it.

The incident happened inside his establishment in Triq Ħal Qormi, Luqa, SML at around 10.30am, police confirmed.

The man was injured following the fall, with a medical team as well as members from the Civil Protection Department assisting him and providing medical care after the collapse.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance but was certified dead when they arrived.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading the inquiry.