Schoolchildren Call For Time Out On Mask Wearing Rules In Valletta Playtime Protest
Children took to the streets of Malta’s capital city today to protest against continued mandatory mask wearing in classrooms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carrying placards with their parents nearby, the children gathered in Merchant’s Street, Valletta bearing signs saying “no masks in class” and “healthy kids pose no risk and are not a threat”.
Some children complained about having to spend entire days in class wearing masks, which would lead to them not being able to breathe well. Other children were jumping up and down happily and waving their signs, clearly enjoying the demonstration’s unique vibe.
At the end of the demonstration, parents clapped while shouting “well done” to the children.
The calls come as a new rules for the upcoming scholastic year were recently announced. State schools are expected to open for staff tomorrow before opening for students from Wednesday.
As it stands, around 85% of students 16 and over are vaccinated against the virus, with around 73% of students between ages 12 and 15 currently vaccinated.
